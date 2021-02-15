NEWS

Dendias holds first phone call with Blinken

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias held his first phone call earlier on Monday with US State Secretary Anthony Blinken, the foreign ministry said.

The two officials discussed bilateral relations and ways of further enhancing the strategic cooperation between the two countries, with an emphasis on energy and defence.

Dendias also spoke about developments in the broader region, including Libya, Syria, and the Eastern Mediterranean, making also a reference to Turkish activities in the region, the ministry said. 

