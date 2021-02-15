NEWS

New SARS-CoV-2 infections rose to 698

New coronavirus infections in Greece rose to 698 on Monday from 662 on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 172,824.

Of the total number of new cases, 328 were reported in Attica. 

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin that 26 patients died from Covid-19, raising the death toll to 6,152. Ιt also said there were 299 intubated patients in hospitals on Μonday. Another 1,224 patients have left ICU.

Health authorities have conducted a total of 3,389,533 PCR tests since January 2020 and 1,337,704 rapid antigen tests.

