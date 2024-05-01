ENVIRONMENT

Greece experiences warmest April in 15 years

[InTime News]

This April, high maximum daily temperatures were widespread across Greece, according to data from the network of 53 meteorological stations operated by meteo.gr of the National Observatory of Athens.

Positive temperature anomalies marked many days of the month, resulting in the warmest April since 2010 in Thessaly, the Peloponnese and the Aegean Islands (excluding Crete).

Thessaly and northern Greece experienced the greatest positive temperature anomalies, with monthly averages exceeding normal levels by up to 3 degrees Celsius.

In Athens, the average daily temperature anomaly for April reached plus 2.9 degrees Celsius, with 23 out of 30 days exceeding normal levels.

The warm trend persisted in various regions, underscoring the rising frequency of warmer-than-average months in recent years.

Weather

