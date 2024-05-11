AI joins fight against sunbeds, umbrellas

The government is taking another step in the fight against illegal “occupation” of beaches by sunbeds, umbrellas and chairs as the main part of the tourist season approaches.

More specifically, in early June, the Ministry of Digital Governance will implement a program in collaboration with the University of the Aegean that will use artificial intelligence and satellites to directly compare and record the possible use of additional spaces beyond those provided by the license on approximately 7,900 beaches across the country.

The plan is to pilot the program this summer and use the results to inform future development.

The satellite coverage is expected to gradually increase, and, combined with the system’s efficiency, which will be constantly “self-training,” can lead to the full automation of regular and emergency inspections.

This will allow for the punishment of offenders, the setting of an example for those who want to break the law, and the saving of resources as inspections will now now be targeted.

It should be highlighted that artificial intelligence can only help at this time with beaches that have been leased and can be compared, not all of Greece’s coastline.

There are 6,500 beaches listed in the system, with 1,200 under lease until May 31. If 198 “inaccessible beaches” are added, it is clear that AI will check the legality of approximately 7,900 beaches during the first phase.

In fact, the satellite photographs will be taken three times over the summer months, essentially preventing individuals who break the law from slipping under the radar.

The tool will function as a supplement to the MyCoast app that was recently introduced, allowing members of the public to file a complaint if they see illegalities on the beach.

The application can be downloaded free of charge through the App Store and through the Play Store and already in the first 10 days of its use more than 10,000 citizens have downloaded it, while 265 complaints have been filed.

​​​​​​The government crackdown on illegality is expected to achieve multiple objectives, including transparency in the tendering of beaches, the safeguarding of non-commercial beaches, the public’s free access to beaches, the tightening of rules for those who rent beaches, and the integration of technology in the battle for more effective controls by the state, which, if successful, can be applied to other sectors.