Saharan dust reappears in southern, western Greece

Thursday’s weather conditions in southern and western Greece are favorable for the reappearance of Saharan dust, while temperatures will rise, according to the National Meteorological Service Meteo.

EMY said the phenomenon will be weaker than it was in late April, when it created an otherworldly atmosphere in parts of southern Greece, including Athens. This time, the dust is expected to be more noticeable in Crete and the Peloponnese.

The temperature in southern and western Greece is expected to rise, reaching up to 29 degrees Celsius. In northern Greece, they will top out at 22 degrees Celsius, while in the rest of the country they won’t exceed 26C. 

The weather will be cloudy in western, central and northern Greece. Local rains and storms are also expected. 

 

