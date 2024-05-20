Floating solar panels mulled

Several proposals for the installation of floating solar panels are under consideration but are opposed by local communities.

The projects’ detractors point out that the reservoirs in which most of the panels are to be installed are protected natural habitats, mostly for birds.

One such project, in the municipality of Agia-Kileler in the Thessaly region, would generate some 200 megawatts of electricity.

The company proposing the installation, a subsidiary of a French multinational, refers to a study that claims no adverse effects for the local bird population. Only 12% of the designated lakes and reservoirs will be covered by the panels, the company says.