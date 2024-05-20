MyCoast app receives 600 complaints about beach encroachment

A new government app called MyCoast, designed to combat the illegal encroachment on beaches by sunbeds, umbrellas, and chairs, has registered 600 complaints since its launch in late April, according to recent data.

Of these complaints, 100 pertained to violations in the Cyclades islands, 82 in the Dodecanese, 71 each in the Halkidiki peninsula and eastern Attica, and 61 in Corfu.

The app has been downloaded by around 14,000 citizens so far.

MyCoast allows users to lodge complaints about tourist establishments exceeding their allotted space for umbrella seating on the beach or engaging in unauthorized occupation without the requisite concession agreement.

Using geolocation features, users can pinpoint the exact location of a suspected violation. Once identified, the app provides detailed information, including the designated location, lease duration, and the permitted coverage area outlined in the licensing agreement.

Complainants have the option to submit reports either under their name, using their Taxisnet username and password, or anonymously.

The app does not allow complaints to be submitted from a distance greater than 10 kilometers. This means that citizens can only submit their complaints while they are in the broader coastal area and not from afar.