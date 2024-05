This European summer is predicted to be one of the hottest since 1993, according to the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

Temperatures are expected to surpass 2.5 degrees Celsius above the averages for the corresponding periods from 1993 to 2016. This is the first time that no possible scenarios predict lower temperatures in any part of Europe.

The summer of 2022 is currently the warmest recorded in recent years.