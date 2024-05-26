ENVIRONMENT

Controlled access measures in Santorini to mitigate landslide risks

Controlled access measures for residents and visitors have been implemented in parts of the Cycladic islands Santorini and Therasia to mitigate landslide risks.

A landslide struck the little volcanic island Therasia in April highlighting the need to implement safety measures. While no injuries were reported, several stores suffered significant damage.

A Joint Ministerial Decision (JMD) outlines these measures following a 300,000 euro contract approved by the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry for maintenance and emergency works, and an additional €230,000 for a study by the Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization (OASP).

The JMD, signed by several ministers, includes traffic restrictions and signage, such as vehicle restrictions in Ammoudi, controlled disembarkation in Fira Bay to limit crowding and prioritized unloading in Athinios Port. Warning signs in Greek, English, and French will be placed in high-risk areas.

These measures will be in effect until October 31.

