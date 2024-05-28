ENVIRONMENT

Drones to scan beaches for violations

The images taken by the drones of Pefkohori and Polychrono beaches will be compared with the coordinates of the concessions to determine the extent of the violations.

The Finance Ministry intends to investigate complaints regarding beach violations that are submitted to the MyCoast online application with the use of drones.

The inspections with drones began at the weekend on two beaches of Halkidiki (Pefkohori and Polychrono) in northern Greece after many complaints not only about huge excesses in the areas allocated for umbrella seats, but also about intimidating behavior by the managers of the leasing companies. Controls via satellite photos will follow from Rhodes and the Cyclades, with the aim of soon expanding to the whole country.

“The two beaches were chosen because there was a very large number of complaints,” said General Secretary of Public Property Naya Kollia in comments to Kathimerini.

“Indeed, the complaints not only concern large rent overruns, but also aggressive behavior on the part of businesses. In a few days we will have a complete picture. Bullying behavior toward citizens will not be tolerated,” she added.

The inspections were conducted with two types of drones, conventional and eBee (fixed wing). They concerned existing leases (made in the previous two years and still in force this year), as the auctions of new leases on the coast of Halkidiki have not been completed.

The ministry will clarify, in a circular to be issued within the next few days, that, according to the new legislation, sanctions can be imposed based on data obtained with aerial photographs or satellite images. The data will be cross-referenced on the basis of special digital applications developed by the University of the Aegean.

Satellite images will also be obtained from the Hellenic Space Center, with which cooperation has already begun.

