ENVIRONMENT

Summer temperatures expected over next three days

Increased temperatures of up to 31 degrees Celsius are expected in continental Greece on Friday. The weather will be mostly sunny with some local rains in Thrace and Macedonia regions.

Good weather will continue over the weekend. Temperatures will reach up to 33 degrees Celsius on Saturday and up to 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday. 

The weather on Thursday will be mostly sunny with some local rains on Crete and continental Greece, while the temperatures will reach up to 31 degrees Celsius in eastern continental Greece.

Weather

