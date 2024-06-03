Brief heatwave coming this week

After a warm weekend that saw temperatures climb into the low-30s, Greece is bracing for a blast of heat in the first week of June that is expected to be dramatic though thankfully short.

According to the country’s national weather service, EMY, temperatures are forecast to hit daytime highs of as much as 37 degrees Celsius on Tuesday on the central Greek mainland and in the Peloponnese, with areas further north and near the sea being only slightly cooler by 2-3 degrees. Northern parts may also experience sudden storms.

The heatwave will start building up on Monday as cool northerly winds abate and will start easing closer to the end of the week. In the meantime, residents and visitors are advised to stay cool and drink plenty of water, avoiding the worst of the heat during the midday hours.