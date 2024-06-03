Ghost farm project removes 42.7 tons of marine litter

An extensive clean-up operation targeting abandoned fish farms along the Western Greece coast has removed 2.7 tons of litter from two sites, one in Ithaca and one near Patra.

The ten-day intensive clean-up was implemented by Healthy Seas charity, in collaboration with Hyundai Motor Europe, as part of the Ghost Farm Project.

Abandoned fishing farms continue to cause extensive damage to flora and fauna while depriving coastal communities of clean seas. As a result, the operation, aimed at both removing and recycling marine litter, was launched to restore these marine ecosystems and promote clean waters.

“Our mission goes beyond just cleaning up; it’s about reclaiming these waters for marine life and the people who depend on them,” said Veronika Mikos, Director of Healthy Seas. “Collaboration is key in projects like this, where the private sector can support the public, raise awareness on pressing issues, and offer tangible solutions.”

The clean-up targeted pollutants, debris, and plastics from the disrupted underwater marine ecosystems. Additionally, rings, cages, and other surface structures that pose environmental hazards when washed ashore were also removed. Fish nets and other types of litter will be repurposed into new products.

Ghost Farm Project collaborated with various Greek ministries, the University of Patra, and schools in Nafpaktos and Astakos, aiming to inform the youth about the effects of marine litter and inspire them to become active participants in solving the problem.

The project has identified approximately 150 polluted sites in Greece and beyond for future clean-up efforts.