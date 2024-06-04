Cyprus braces for extreme heat and high fire risk

The Cyprus Meteorological Service has issued a yellow warning for extreme high temperatures on Tuesday, with inland temperatures expected to soar to around 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit). The warning is in effect from 11.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. local time.

In light of the extreme heat, the Forestry Department is urging citizens to remain vigilant as the risk of fires is at a red alert level. Authorities remind the public that lighting a fire without a permit is illegal and can result in severe penalties.

Under the Forestry Law, offenders can face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to €50,000, or both.

Similarly, the Prevention of Fires in the Countryside Law stipulates penalties of up to 5 years imprisonment, a fine of up to €20,000, or both.

The only exception for lighting a fire is for food preparation, which is allowed only in designated picnic areas.

Citizens are advised to be particularly cautious during their outdoor activities and to avoid actions that could spark a fire.

This includes using tools or agricultural machinery that generate heat, sparks, or flames, such as grinders, oxy-fuel welding, and electric welding.

If any members of the public see signs of a fire, they are urged to contact the Forestry Department at 1407 or the Fire Service at 112 immediately.

Authorities emphasize the importance of the public’s cooperation to prevent fires during the high-risk period. [Kathimerini Cyprus]