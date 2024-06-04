ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out in central Greece

A wildfire broke out on Tuesday afternoon in the Aliartos area of Boeotia, central Greece.

The 112 emergency alert system was activated, informing residents about the fire, “Forest fire in the area of Aliartos, Boeotia. Stay on alert. Follow the instructions of the authorities,” it read.

Some 42 firefighters, organized into three groups of ground crews, with 12 vehicles, one aircraft and one helicopter were dispatched on the scene. Moreover, municipal machinery is also assisting in the firefighting efforts. 

