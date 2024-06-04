Temperatures exceed 39 degrees in three areas of Greece

Temperatures on Tuesday exceeded 39 degrees Celsius in three areas of Greece, setting a new all time record for the first week of June, meteo.gr announced.

According to data from the National Observatory of Athens’ network of automatic weather stations, in the Elefsina area of Attica and in the Thebes area (Nea Odos), in central Greece, the temperature reached 39.3 degrees Celsius.

The previous record for the same period of 39.2 degrees Celsius was recorded on June 8, 2019 in the Trikala area of central Greece.

Additionally, the temperature in the Psachna area of Evia island reached 39.1 degrees Celsius.