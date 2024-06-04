Govt implements fire protection measures, ombudsman raises concerns

The Greek government has instituted proactive steps to safeguard homes near forests and wooded areas from fire risks, clarifying citizens’ personal responsibility under the law. However, the Greek Ombudsman has criticized these measures as unconstitutional.

Until June 21, property owners with buildings in or near forested regions must hire a specialist to produce a Technical Report and a Risk Assessment Form, with a fee of around 500 euros. Following this, they must submit an online declaration of compliance. Further details are available at pomida.gr.

Urban landowners must make a similar declaration by the end of June. They are required to clear their land of combustible materials, like dead branches, without needing professional help. This declaration process is handled through the National Registry Platform for Precautionary Fire Protection Measures.

The Greek Ombudsman has flagged concerns to Environment Minister Theodoros Skylakakis regarding the Fire Protection Regulation for properties within and near forested areas.

According to the Ombudsman, this regulation shifts fire protection responsibilities excessively onto private individuals, burdening them financially. Fines range from €1,000 for failing to submit a fire protection study to amounts surpassing the Unified Property Tax (ENFIA). These studies, required annually, often pose significant financial strain.