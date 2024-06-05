Heat breaks record in first week of June

Tourists walk in front of an ancient temple in central Athens. [AMNA]

Temperatures on Tuesday topped 39 degrees Celsius in three areas of Greece, setting a new all-time record for the first week of June, the Meteo weather service said.

According to data from the National Observatory of Athens’ network of automatic weather stations, in the Elefsina area of Attica and in Thiva, in central Greece, temperatures climbed to 39.3 degrees Celsius.

In the area of Psachna, on the island of Evia, the weather service recorded 39.1 degrees Celsius.

The previous record for the same period was recorded on June 8, 2019 in Trikala, central Greece, with 39.2 degrees Celsius.