ENVIRONMENT

MyCoast app records 1,900 beach violations; reviews pending auction completion

[InTime News]

MyCoast, a mobile app launched by the government in late April to combat beach violations, has registered 1,900 complaints so far, according to the latest data.

The platform allows users to file complaints about tourist establishments that exceed their allotted space for umbrella seating on the beach or engage in unauthorized occupation without the required concession agreement.

Most complaints pertain to violations in the Cyclades islands, the Dodecanese, and the Halkidiki peninsula.

However, the authorities will begin reviewing the complaints after the completion of the electronic auction process. The deadline for this has been extended to June 28 to allow for the gradual completion of the remaining pending auctions.

To date, 959 auctions have been posted on the platform, with the total number expected to exceed 1,200 this year.

Environment Legislation Media

