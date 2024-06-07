Urban centers exposed to high levels of pollutants, report finds

Despite the efforts made through EU policies, a high proportion (96%) of people living in European cities are exposed to pollutants and high levels of fine particles, according to a report on air quality published Thursday by the European Environment Agency.

In Greece, levels of suspended particulate matter (PM10) in 2023 were above the EU’s permissible limits (50 µg/m3) in Piraeus (60 μg/m3), on Aristotelous Street (56 μg/m3) and Peristeri (55 μg/m3) in Athens, while in Thessaloniki the threshold was passed in Agia Sophia (61 μg/m3) and Kordelio (54 μg/m3).

The report concerns data collected in 2022 and 2023 from the network of monitoring stations – in Greece this network is mainly limited to Athens and Thessaloniki (there are no records in Crete, cities in northern Greece, the Peloponnese, etc.) and for some pollutants it covers some cities in the periphery.

Other areas close to the maximum limit were Maroussi, Nea Smyrni, Elefsina, Lykovrisi and Koropi (more than 40 μg/m3) in Attica, Aliartos in Viotia and Sindos in Thessaloniki.

Significant deviations above EU limits were also recorded in the last two years for ozone and nitrogen dioxide.

With the limit at 40 µg/m3, ozone values last year averaged 69 µg/m3 at the Patission measuring station, 58 µg/m3 in Piraeus and 40 µg/m3 on Athinas Street. Values were below the limit but high in Nea Smyrni, Peristeri and Elefsina.

The EU limit value is 120 µg/m for ozone with numbers reaching 131 µg/m3 in Agia Paraskevi, 129 µg/m3 in Maroussi, 128 µg/m3 in Thrakomakedones, 126 µg/m3 in Peristeri, 124 µg/m3 in Votanikos and 120 µg/m3 in Lykovrisi.