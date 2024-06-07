Beach bar that put sunbeds in the sea sealed in Rhodes

Authorities have sealed off the beach area of the Santa Marina beach bar in Agia Marina, on the eastern Aegean island of Rhodes, after inspections confirmed numerous zoning violations.

Officials from the Dodecanese branch of the Public Real Estate Corporation, supported by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) and the police, cordoned off the beach and the sunbeds in the sea on Friday morning. The owner of the establishment was given a 48-hour deadline to remove them. If he fails to do so, municipal authorities will undertake the task.

Notices were put up in both English and Greek, informing that violating the seal is now a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment.

Additionally, the business was served with the inspection report detailing the illegalities found on the beach and coast, as well as the decisions for the removal of movable items, including umbrellas and sunbeds, and the demolition of fixed illegal structures, including the sunbeds anchored in the seabed.

The business is expected to be fined for illegally occupying the beach, equivalent to four times the normal annual lease under the new legislation. This fine will be directly certified by AADE.

This operation marks the first application of the new legislation stipulating that the business owner cannot request a judicial suspension of the sealing order but can only seek its cancellation from the local Court of Appeals.

The same establishment made headlines last year for illegally installing sunbeds in the sea. These beds and other illegal structures were removed at the end of the previous season. However, a few days ago, the owner reinstalled them and resumed operations.

This move sparked numerous complaints to the authorities, leading to an inspection that confirmed the violations.