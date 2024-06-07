Wildfire breaks out in Chios island, village evacuated

A wildfire broke out in the Resta region of Chios island, on Friday.

Ground and aerial firefighting forces have been deployed in the area, while residents of Karyes received a message from the 112 to evacuate.

A total of 55 firefighters with 13 vehicles are participating in the operation, while five aircrafts and one helicopter are also on spot.

According to the Fire Department, houses are not currently threatened and the 112 evacuation message was sent as a precautionary measure due to the heavy smoke near the village.