Illegal sunbeds in Rhodes bar return after police leave

The manager of the Santa Marina beach bar on the island of Rhodes was arrested on Friday and will be tried at noon on Saturday for illegally placing sun beds, umbrellas and metal structures on the shore and in the sea.

The business, which had illegally occupied public space, was shut down. This was the second consecutive year that the business committed these same violations. Part of the bar had been sealed off early on Friday morning but no more than two hours later the ribbons placed there had been torn off and the business was fully operating. This prompted a return to the bar of police officers who arrested the manager.

In addition, a fine of 28,560 euros was imposed on the business, which is far higher than the cost of entering into a legal contract to use public space