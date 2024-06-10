ENVIRONMENT

Another heat wave on the way

Another heat wave on the way
[InTime News]

Temperatures are expected to rise again from Tuesday, with the mercury forecast to hit up to 43 degrees Celsius in places until Friday.

An emergency weather bulletin from the National Meteorological Service said inland areas of continental Greece will be more generally affected by the heat wave.

The Interior Ministry has recommended that civil servants who belong to vulnerable health groups work at home until at least Thursday. Other civil servants should also be allowed to work at home at their request. Employees who normally work outdoors are to avoid working from in the hottest hours of the day, from noon to 5 p.m.

The education ministry has urged schools to use shaded and cool rooms for teaching, with air conditioners and fans wherever possible. Pupils are to remain in classrooms during breaktime if no shaded play areas exist. 

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
African dust augurs temperatures to match
NEWS

African dust augurs temperatures to match

Heat in Crete hits 38.6 C
NEWS

Heat in Crete hits 38.6 C

Meteo warns of continued rain and thunderstorms
NEWS

Meteo warns of continued rain and thunderstorms

Health warning issued by EODY over African dust
NEWS

Health warning issued by EODY over African dust

Flooded streets in downtown Thessaloniki after hour-long storm
NEWS

Flooded streets in downtown Thessaloniki after hour-long storm

Rain and dust coming to cloud sunny skies
NEWS

Rain and dust coming to cloud sunny skies