Another heat wave on the way

Temperatures are expected to rise again from Tuesday, with the mercury forecast to hit up to 43 degrees Celsius in places until Friday.

An emergency weather bulletin from the National Meteorological Service said inland areas of continental Greece will be more generally affected by the heat wave.

The Interior Ministry has recommended that civil servants who belong to vulnerable health groups work at home until at least Thursday. Other civil servants should also be allowed to work at home at their request. Employees who normally work outdoors are to avoid working from in the hottest hours of the day, from noon to 5 p.m.

The education ministry has urged schools to use shaded and cool rooms for teaching, with air conditioners and fans wherever possible. Pupils are to remain in classrooms during breaktime if no shaded play areas exist.