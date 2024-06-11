ENVIRONMENT

Greece sends aid to raging Cyprus wildfire

[InTime News]

Greece has sent two Canadair firefighting aircraft to aid with a wildfire in Paphos, southwest Cyprus. 

According to Kathimerini Cyprus, the fire broke out on Tuesday on rugged land with dry vegetation and trees, and remains uncontrollable. 

Five nearby villages have been evacuated, and residential building have been damaged.

Cyprus has activated the Pyrsos national plan and requested aid from Jordan, Israel, Greece, and through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism’s rescEU.

