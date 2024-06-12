Heat spurs mini-lockdown announcement

Schools will remain closed, public servants will work from home, and deliveries will not be made amid a mini-lockdown due to this summer’s first major heatwave, which has also put authorities on standby for the power supply.

According to the updated bulletin of the National Weather Service (EMY), scorching temperatures of over 40 Celsius are expected to continue in the interior of the Greek mainland, mainly in the central and southern regions. These are also the regions with the highest risk of fire.

Heatwaves used to occur in July and August, but from 2007 onward, they have also established themselves in June and are now repeated every two to three years.

An Interior Ministry circular issued on Monday outlines measures to protect the health of civil servants and the operation of public services. Civil servants belonging to vulnerable groups are entitled to make use of teleworking or not to attend their service using special leave.

Civil servants who do not belong to vulnerable groups may also offer their services by working remotely. Otherwise, they can make use of the flexible hours. It is recommended that those who work outdoors use personal protective equipment and avoid working during peak hours, from noon to 5 p.m.

The Health Ministry has called on the EKAV ambulance services and medical authorities to be on heightened alert.

The Municipality of Athens stated that people can contact the 24-hour citizen service line 1595 (charges depend on the provider) or the hotline for municipal clinics at 210.3638.049, daily from 8.30 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., for advice and instructions. Also, the seven air-conditioned Friendship Clubs will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The municipality also announced the closure of primary schools on Wednesday and Thursday, while its daycare centers and the central office will operate from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.