Coral planting initiative in the waters off Gyaros

Polytimi-Ioli Lardi, a doctoral candidate at the University of the Aegean and a research assistant at the Hellenic Center for Marine Research, is cultivating a species of Cystoseira on ceramic tiles in tanks with seawater.

“For years, we’ve been witnessing the decline, but it has reached alarming levels over the past decade. Climate change and the proliferation of invasive species are exacerbating the situation. I fear what all this means for the Greek seas, especially for a country that invests a quarter of its GDP in marine-related products and activities,” says Maria Salomidi, a researcher at the Institute of Oceanography at the Hellenic Center for Marine Research (HCMR).

An experienced diver, Salomidi has participated in numerous research programs, witnessing firsthand the changes occurring beneath the waves. She – along with many other scientists – contends that the situation in Greece’s waters is far worse than commonly believed. Recent studies confirm what coastal residents and divers have empirically observed: the gradual degradation of crucial marine ecosystems.

To address this issue, scientists across the Mediterranean are seeking solutions, including better management practices such as fishing regulations and restoration efforts. One such initiative, originating in Italy, focuses on replanting coral reefs. This approach, tailored to the Eastern Mediterranean, is now being implemented in Greece through a European-funded project.

“Corals serve as important indicators of marine ecosystems’ health, particularly along undisturbed Mediterranean coastlines,” Salomidi explains. “Regrettably, we estimate that over 60% of coral reefs in Greece have been lost. This is primarily due to the proliferation of herbivorous sea urchins, which graze unchecked, hindering coral regeneration. Additionally, overabundant herbivorous fish, such as the invasive parrotfish, contribute to the problem.” Salomidi emphasizes the role of top predators, such as large fish, in maintaining the balance of ecosystems. “We’ve seen a drastic decline in these predators due to overfishing. Their absence disrupts the natural food chain, leading to ecosystem collapse.”

As awareness grows, efforts to restore marine ecosystems are becoming increasingly urgent. “We must recognize the vital role of these lions and wolves of the sea,” Salomidi urges. “Their absence leads to ecosystem collapse and the loss of marine forests.”

Marine forests

Seabed forests are vital for preserving biodiversity, serving as essential habitats for various marine species. These underwater ecosystems support marine life by providing food, shelter and breeding grounds while also contributing to nutrient cycling, carbon sequestration and water purification.

A team led by Dr Annalisa Falace from the University of Trieste embarked on a mission several years ago to restore seabed forests in protected sea areas of Italy. Collaborating with the HCMR, the scientists aimed to address the alarming decline of underwater forests.

Polytimi-Ioli Lardi, a doctoral candidate at the University of the Aegean and a research assistant at the HCMR, sheds light on their efforts. “The first experimental cultivation was carried out in 2021 at the HCMR facilities,” she states. “We faced various difficulties, but for a first attempt, we did quite well.”

Their proposal to restore underwater forests received funding from the European Union’s LIFE program under the title REEForest. The REEForest program aims to restore underwater Cystoseira forests in areas of Italy and Greece to enhance coastal biodiversity. These areas include protected marine zones around Italy’s Sinis Peninsula, Mal di Ventre island, Bergeggi and Cilento National Park, as well as Greece’s Gyaros and a protected area in the Ionian Sea.

“This year, we are cultivating a species of Cystoseira which is quite common in Greece,” Lardi explains. “The process involves trimming terminal segments of the algae and rinsing them thoroughly with filtered seawater.”

Once the spores are fertilized, they are released onto ceramic tiles in tanks with seawater. “After two or three days, they begin to develop rhizoids, allowing the safe anchoring of the young shoot on the ceramic surfaces,” Lardi adds.

Scientist-divers collect branches of the algae Cystoseira. In the laboratory, they will use the fertilized seeds of the plant to grow them.

The small ceramic tiles remain under controlled conditions in the laboratory for approximately three weeks. “Subsequently, there are two options. Either you leave them for a few weeks on disks floating in the sea at a depth of about 3 meters, to achieve better growth outside the cramped conditions of the lab. Or, once they are ready, you transfer and secure the ceramic tiles to rocky coastal surfaces. This year, this aspect of the operation is scheduled to take place off Gyaros in mid-June, with the collaboration of the Central Aegean Management Unit of the Organization for the Protection of the Environment (OFPEN),” Lardi concludes.

The project’s success hinges on meticulous monitoring. “The project sites will be continuously monitored in the coming years to evaluate the effectiveness of restoration measures,” Salomidi explains.

“Awareness and public outreach activities on the protection of marine biodiversity will also be implemented,” she says. As the initiative gains traction, it holds promise for the broader restoration of underwater forests in the Mediterranean. “Depending on the success of the actions, we will contribute to the development of guidelines to support national and European policies,” Salomidi concluded.

Ailing research vessel

Without a deep-sea research vessel, Greece is at risk of losing its maritime research capabilities. The oceanographic ship Aegean, operated by the Hellenic Center for Marine Research (HCMR), is nearing its 40th year of service and is grappling with technical issues that could permanently retire it from operation. Dimitris Sakellariou, research director at the HCMR’s Institute of Oceanography, explained that the Aegean was originally built in 1985 as a response to Turkey’s vessel Sismik 1 conducting research in the Aegean Sea. The ship was extended by 10 meters in 1997. Since its launch, the 62-meter-long Aegean has been Greece’s sole deep-sea research vessel.

In contrast, in the last five years alone, Europe has seen the construction of more than 10 new research vessels, with Turkey boasting at least four new vessels, including the renowned 87-meter-long Oruc Reis.

The HCMR has come close to securing funding from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the construction of a new, modern vessel. The proposal, with a budget of 55 million euros, was submitted by the HCMR and approved by the EIB in April 2019, covering 75% of the budget (41 million euros). However, progress stalled due to the inability to secure the remaining 14 million euros in national funding. HCMR scientists have repeatedly warned that without immediate action, Greece will soon be without a state-owned deep-sea research vessel.