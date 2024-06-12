Wildfire in southwestern Cyprus under partial control

A wildfire in southwestern Cyprus has been brought under partial control, Kathimerini Cyprus reported Wednesday. The fire has damaged 14 houses and completely destroyed three in the Paphos region.

Greece sent two Canadair firefighting aircraft to assist on Tuesday. European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic hailed the swift response from Athens, describing it as “EU solidarity in practice.”

Cyprus was the first country to request assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism this season, which is currently on standby to provide additional aid. The EU is supporting eight wildfire prevention projects to strengthen national wildfire resilience capacities.