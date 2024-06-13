Map shows high risk of fire in five regions on Friday

With temperatures soaring above 40s Celsius on Thursday after a week-long heatwave, authorities have issued a fire hazard warning for Friday.

According to the fire hazard prediction map published by the Civil Protection Agency, five regions are considered to be at very high risk of wildfires, ranking at Level 4 (orange) out of a maximum of 5.

They are Attica, Central Greece (Viotia, Fthiotida, Fokida), the Peloponnese (Corinthia and Argolida), Thessaly (Magnesia), and Crete (Iraklio, Rethymno and Chania).

Earlier, the fire service said Thursday a wildfire broke out in a rural area of Viotia, central Greece.

The blaze started in Neochoraki and no settlements are at risk. A total of 23 firefighters with seven vehicles, one aircraft and one helicopter are operating in the area.