Heatwave to start easing on Friday

After a week of searing heat and dust from the Sahara, temperatures will somewhat ease on Friday, lowering to 34-38 degrees Celsius.

The change will start initially in the west, central and northern parts of the country, while the north may also experience rain, storms and strong winds. Maximum temperatures will drop to between 33-35C in the north, from 36-37C on the rest of the mainland and up to 38C in the interior of Central Greece and the Peloponnese.

Maximum temperatures on the islands will reach 34-36C and between 37-38C in the Dodecanese islands and Crete.

A return to normal June temperatures throughout the country is forecast on Saturday, accompanied by strong north northwesterly winds.