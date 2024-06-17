ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out in Drama, northern Greece

File photo.

A forest fire broke out in the Neurokopi area of Drama, in northern Greece. 

Some 18 firefighters with four vehicles and a team from the 7th Special Unit for Disaster Response (EMODE), as well as volunteers, have been dispatched to the area. Two aircraft and one helicopter are assisting from the air.

During the past 24 hours, there have been 35 rural and forest fires across the country. According to the fire department, 30 of those fires were extinguished immediately while five fires are still burning. 

Authorities are investigating the causes of the fires. The fire department urges all citizens to remain careful and in case of fire to follow the authorities’ instructions. 

