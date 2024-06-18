Greece in the ‘red zone’ of coastal erosion, warns expert

The seaside town of Vouliagmeni on the southern coast of Athens is one of the areas that are at risk of becoming an island in the not-so-distant future, Costas Synolakis warns.

Greece has lost some 250 square kilometers of its beaches in the past 30 years and will see even more of its coastline being swallowed up as climate change continues to push up the sea level, Costas Synolakis, a preeminent authority on the impact of natural hazards, has warned, stressing the need for immediate action.

“By 2050 even, when the sea level is estimated to rise an additional 20 to 30 centimeters, the coastline at some beaches will recede by as much as 30 meters, depending on the incline of the land,” Synolakis, who is a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the Technical University of Crete and the University of Southern California, told state broadcaster ERT on Monday, citing European Union data.

Synolakis, who also holds the Chair of Earth Sciences at the Academy of Athens, went on to warn of the enormous financial cost of large swathes of tourism-dependent Greece’s heavily developed coastline being destroyed.

“We made a few calculations at the Academy’s research center and, according to these calculations, the cost has already reached some 2.6 billion euros a year,” he said, pointing to estimates according to which every square meter of coastline brings 10-15 euros into the local economy every year.

“This is what we have already lost, and this is also on an annual basis, because erosion just keeps increasing,” he warned.

This cost, Synolakis explained, refers only to lost revenues from coastal activities and does not even begin to include the loss of buildings and infrastructure that stand to be affected.

As a case in point, Synolakis referred to Vouliagmeni, one of the most rapidly developing areas on Athens’ southern coast, warning that at the present rate of coastal erosion, the upscale seaside resort will become an island at some point in the not-so-distant future. “Likewise, small islands that lie close to sea level will cease to exist,” he said.

The academic referred to Kalyvia beach outside Hania in Crete, which has disappeared as a combined result of rising sea levels and massive sand mining in the 1950s for the construction of Souda airport, noting that another beach on the island, Platanias, is also at imminent risk.

Greece, he said, is in the “red zone” right now because measures to stabilize the country’s beaches are long overdue.

“The most lenient explanation I can give is that we did not have the necessary know-how in Greece to protect our beaches, so the task was given over to harbor engineers, who only knew how to do one thing, and that is what we call ‘hard’ projects, meaning concrete and rocks. These projects have been shown to exacerbate erosion in many cases instead of reducing it, and this is something that took years to be accepted,” sais Synolakis.