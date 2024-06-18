ENVIRONMENT

First ‘Nisyros Dialogues’ trail unveiled on Mount Ymittos in sustainability partnership

Yiannis Konstantatos, outgoing president of SPAU and mayor of Elliniko - Argyroupoli; Yiannis Maniatis, member of the European Parliament, professor, former minister of Environment, Energy, and Climate Change, and founding member of the foundation; Panagiotis Michalos, president of the Georgios Michalos Foundation; and Isidoros Madis, the new president of SPAU and mayor of Paiania, are involved in creating the 'Nisyros Dialogues - Georgios M. Michalos Foundation Trail.'

As part of the collaboration between the Georgios M. Michalos Foundation for the Sustainability of the island of Nisyros, and the Association for the Protection and Development of Mount Ymittos (SPAU), the first “Nisyros Dialogues” trail atop the capital’s Mount Ymittos was unveiled on Friday.

The two environmentally conscious organizations signed a memorandum of understanding last year during the “Nisyros Dialogues 2023” Forum. The collaboration’s inaugural project aims to draw a set of trails that connect the capital’s Mount Ymmitos to the volcanic remote island of Nisyros, in the eastern Aegean through various islands in between. Its purpose is to establish hiking networks spanning islands and fostering island-wide connections.

SPAU President and Mayor of Elliniko – Argyroupoli, Yiannis Konstantatos, and Foundation President Panagiotis Michalos expressed gratitude to volunteers who maintained the trail, stressing its role in environmental education and ecosystem preservation.

The “Nisyros Dialogues,” under the patronage of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, focus on environmental issues, climate change, geopolitics of the Eastern Mediterranean, energy security, cultural heritage, sustainable development, and insularity.

The “Nisyros Dialogues 2024” will be held from July 4 to 7 on the island of Nisyros, bringing together European and Eastern Mediterranean perspectives on geopolitics, energy, and insularity. Political figures, diplomats, academics, technocrats, stakeholders, and journalists will address sustainability challenges faced by small islands amid a dynamic global environment.

