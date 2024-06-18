ENVIRONMENT

Thousands of complaints about beach violations submitted to MyCoast app

Thousands of complaints about beach violations submitted to MyCoast app
[AP]

Thousands of complaints of coastal violations have been submitted to the MyCoast application that was set up earlier in the year by the Finance Ministry to crack down on trespassing businesses.

Overall a total of 6,000 complaints have been submitted, with the regional unit of Preveza in northwestern Greece standing out. Since its launch on April 30, 872 complaints concern Preveza – i.e. an average of 17 complaints per day – while the Dodecanese have 555, the Cyclades 463 and Attica only seven. Halkidiki in northern Greece comes second with 680 complaints.

The MyCoast app was introduced after awareness campaigns launched by citizen groups last summer regarding distortions of the legislation concerning the use of beaches. The application seeks to cover the lack of access to information about public space, and to bridge the gap between citizens and the central administration.

 
Environment Legislation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Coastal zone bill approved with tweaks
NEWS

Coastal zone bill approved with tweaks

Parliament passes bill on coastal exploitation rules
NEWS

Parliament passes bill on coastal exploitation rules

Environmental groups call for removal of controversial coastal zone bill provisions
NEWS

Environmental groups call for removal of controversial coastal zone bill provisions

Demolitions on Cretan beach postponed
NEWS

Demolitions on Cretan beach postponed

Farmers’ descent on Athens to dominate the agenda
NEWS

Farmers’ descent on Athens to dominate the agenda

Public urges amendment of coastal zone bill for beach preservation
NEWS

Public urges amendment of coastal zone bill for beach preservation