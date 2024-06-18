Thousands of complaints about beach violations submitted to MyCoast app

Thousands of complaints of coastal violations have been submitted to the MyCoast application that was set up earlier in the year by the Finance Ministry to crack down on trespassing businesses.

Overall a total of 6,000 complaints have been submitted, with the regional unit of Preveza in northwestern Greece standing out. Since its launch on April 30, 872 complaints concern Preveza – i.e. an average of 17 complaints per day – while the Dodecanese have 555, the Cyclades 463 and Attica only seven. Halkidiki in northern Greece comes second with 680 complaints.

The MyCoast app was introduced after awareness campaigns launched by citizen groups last summer regarding distortions of the legislation concerning the use of beaches. The application seeks to cover the lack of access to information about public space, and to bridge the gap between citizens and the central administration.