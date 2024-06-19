Footage shows arsonist setting fires in Vari, minister says

Video footage exists showing an arsonist setting fire to dry grass in Vari area, where firefighters have been battling a wildfire Wednesday afternoon, Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias has said.

The minister told an emergency briefing that the material is expected to be made public when the investigative authorities complete their work.

“The fire service and police investigators have visual material that clearly shows an arsonist setting fire to dry weeds on the Vari-Koropiou (road), while a can of petroleum and a cloth to ignite the fire were found nearby. When we have permission from the fire service and the police’s arson crimes directorate, we shall release the material to the public,” the minister said.

Firefighters and aircraft battled the blaze, near the town of Koropi, some 30 kilometers south of Athens, as strong winds fanned the flames and forced residents to flee their homes and businesses.

Traffic was suspended along a main highway connecting Koropi to Athens suburbs. One storage facility was burned and flames crept into a boat dry dock and across fields of dry grass and olive trees, images on local TV showed. Authorities evacuated two nearby villages.

There were no reports of deaths or injuries. A fire service official said the intensity of the blaze had eased but that it was not out. High winds carry sparks that can quickly open new fronts, the official said.

“It’s a very difficult day today. We have a new fire breaking out every 10 minutes,” Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said in a televised message.

On Tuesday more than 40 fires broke out across the country, the fire service said. On Wednesday hundreds of firefighters were deployed to at least six blazes. High winds and hot temperatures will extend the risk into Thursday, it said.

The cause of the fire near Athens is under investigation, though much of the area has had no rain for weeks, leaving large areas bone dry. [Kathimerini/Reuters]