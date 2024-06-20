Heightened inferno risk on Thursday and Friday

The hot, dry, windy conditions forecast for Thursday and Friday are conducive to a very high forest fire risk, according to a map drawn up by the Flame team of the National Observatory of Athens. Temperatures in many parts of the country will exceed 37 Celsius, reaching 40C in places, while strong winds will blow in eastern areas.

The map shows that Attica, Corinth, a large part of Argolida and Messinia, Viotia, southern Evia, as well as many islands of the Aegean (Lesvos, Chios, Cyclades etc) and southern Crete are at risk of forest fires. Civil Protection predicts a high risk of fire (risk category 4) for the specific areas.

“As long as there are high temperatures and dry conditions, the flammability of dead forest fuels increases significantly, especially the very thin dead vegetation, which is drying out more and more, turning into perfect kindling for fire,” said Thodoris Giannaros, an expert member of the team.