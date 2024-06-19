Wildfire threatens olive groves near Lesvos, eastern Aegean

A wildfire raged out of control Wednesday, consuming olive groves in the Moria region, just a few kilometers north of Mytilini on the island of Lesvos.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. and rapidly spread fanned by strong winds.

Firefighters are facing difficulties accessing the groves, some situated in ravines, as winds continue to fan the flames.

Officials from the Fire Brigade reassured earlier in the evening that residential areas were not threatened by the blaze.

The island has been on high alert for wildfires since Tuesday due to dry conditions, high winds, and soaring temperatures.

[AMNA]