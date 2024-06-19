Fire near Athens under control, arson suspected

A fire that broke out in low vegetation along Vari-Koropi Avenue near the Hellenic Army Academy in eastern Attica is now under control with no active fronts, according to the fire department.

Strong firefighting forces remain to prevent flare-ups, with 155 firefighters, four ground teams, 45 vehicles, six aircraft and 12 helicopters deployed.

Investigative authorities are examining footage showing an arsonist setting fire to dry grass in the area. A fuel can and rags were found nearby, said Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias. The Anti-Arson Crimes Directorate and police are collecting evidence and video material for analysis.