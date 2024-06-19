ENVIRONMENT

Fire near Athens under control, arson suspected

Fire near Athens under control, arson suspected

A fire that broke out in low vegetation along Vari-Koropi Avenue near the Hellenic Army Academy in eastern Attica is now under control with no active fronts, according to the fire department.

Strong firefighting forces remain to prevent flare-ups, with 155 firefighters, four ground teams, 45 vehicles, six aircraft and 12 helicopters deployed.

Investigative authorities are examining footage showing an arsonist setting fire to dry grass in the area. A fuel can and rags were found nearby, said Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias. The Anti-Arson Crimes Directorate and police are collecting evidence and video material for analysis.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wildfire threatens olive groves near Lesvos, eastern Aegean
NEWS

Wildfire threatens olive groves near Lesvos, eastern Aegean

Summer camps evacuated due to wildfire
NEWS

Summer camps evacuated due to wildfire

Fire damages Athens apartment building, two rescued, six vehicles damaged
NEWS

Fire damages Athens apartment building, two rescued, six vehicles damaged

Fire breaks out in central Greece, threatens propane tanks
NEWS

Fire breaks out in central Greece, threatens propane tanks

Home of 37-year-old child murderer burns down
NEWS

Home of 37-year-old child murderer burns down

Fire in northern Athens factory under partial control
NEWS

Fire in northern Athens factory under partial control