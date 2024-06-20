ENVIRONMENT

Argolida wildfire forces renewed evacuation

Authorities have urged residents to evacuate an area in the region of Argolida, southern Greece, after a wildfire that started on Wednesday was rekindled by strong winds.

A 112 emergency alert message was sent, instructing residents of Dardiza to evacuate towards Thermisia, and Petrothalassa Ermionis.

The fire started near Ermioni and spread quickly with residents told to evacuate the area.

A map drawn up by the Flame team of the National Observatory of Athens showed that the hot, dry, windy conditions forecast for Thursday and Friday are conducive to a very high forest fire risk.

Dozens of wildfires have broken out in Greece in recent days amid scorching summer temperatures, but they were extinguished before they could cause extensive damage.

