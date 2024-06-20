Beach bar in Rhodes shut permanently for operating illegally

A beach bar in Agia Marina, on the eastern Aegean island of Rhodes, was sealed by the police on Thursday as the deadline given by the municipality to submit documents proving that the business was operating legally expired.

The beach section of the Santa Marina bar had been sealed two weeks prior, after inspections confirmed numerous zoning violations, including the illegal occupation of the beach. Authorities had said that the main irregularity is that the bar is located within the archaeological site of the city of Rhodes.

Officials from the Dodecanese branch of the Public Real Estate Corporation, supported by the municipality and the police sealed the business earlier this morning.

The same establishment made headlines last year for illegally installing sunbeds in the sea. These beds and other illegal structures were removed at the end of the previous season. However, the owner reinstalled them and resumed operations.