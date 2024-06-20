ENVIRONMENT

Wildfires break out in east and west Attica

Wildfires broke out in the Varimpompi area of east Attica and in the Kokkinos Mylos area of Acharnai, west Attica on Thursday. 

In Varimpompi, some 45 firefighters with 11 vehicles were dispatched to the scene. Additionally, three airplanes and three helicopters are assisting from the air. 

Traffic in Tatoiou street was redirected due to the fire. 

In Kokkinos Mylos, the fire is blazing inside a creek. Firefighters have already been deployed to the area. It is reported that waterbombing airplanes and helicopters will also be dispatched to the scene.

