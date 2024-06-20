Fire in East Attica under partial control

A wildfire near the seaside town of Nea Makri, east of the Greek capital, has been brought under partial control, the Fire Service said on Thursday evening.

Thirty firefighters, four aircraft and three helicopters were mobilized to battle the blaze, which started earlier in the afternoon in a house and spread to dry brush.

Residents were alerted via the 112 emergency number to be prepared for a possible evacuation.

According to the Fire Service, in the last 24 hours, 64 fires broke out in forest or brushland, with 57 promptly being managed.

Firefighting forces continue to battle seven blazes across the country, including a recently ignited fire on arable land near Agrinio in western Greece.