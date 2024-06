A wildfire erupted on Friday near the open-pit mine field of Megalopoli in the southern Peloponnese.

Authorities issued a 112 emergency alert message instructing people to evacuate Choremis in the direction of Veligosti. A second alert directed people to evacuate Apiditsa and Chrousa toward Megalopoli.

A total of 30 firefighters with nine fire engines are working to contain the blaze, supported by two aircraft and one helicopter.