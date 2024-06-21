ENVIRONMENT

Fire tear Anavyssos threatens homes

Fire tear Anavyssos threatens homes
File photo.

A fire broke out in the Mavro Lithari area near the settlement of Anavyssos on Attica’s southern coast, threatening homes.

An 112 emergency alert message was sent earlier, instructing people in the area to evacuate toward Glyfada. Police have halted eastbound traffic on the Athens-Sounio road.

A total of 39 firefighters with nine fire engines are working to contain the blaze, supported by one helicopter.

Meanwhile, fires continue to burn in the regions of Arcadia and Argolida in the Peloponnese.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fire breaks out near Megalopoli, triggering evacuations
ENVIRONMENT

Fire breaks out near Megalopoli, triggering evacuations

An agricultural fire spreads through settlements in southeast Turkey leaving at least 5 dead
ENVIRONMENT

An agricultural fire spreads through settlements in southeast Turkey leaving at least 5 dead

Fire in East Attica under partial control
ENVIRONMENT

Fire in East Attica under partial control

Wildfire breaks out near Volvi lake, northern Greece
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out near Volvi lake, northern Greece

Wildfires break out in east and west Attica
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfires break out in east and west Attica

Argolida wildfire forces renewed evacuation
ENVIRONMENT

Argolida wildfire forces renewed evacuation