Fire tear Anavyssos threatens homes

A fire broke out in the Mavro Lithari area near the settlement of Anavyssos on Attica’s southern coast, threatening homes.

An 112 emergency alert message was sent earlier, instructing people in the area to evacuate toward Glyfada. Police have halted eastbound traffic on the Athens-Sounio road.

A total of 39 firefighters with nine fire engines are working to contain the blaze, supported by one helicopter.

Meanwhile, fires continue to burn in the regions of Arcadia and Argolida in the Peloponnese.