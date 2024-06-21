Man dies after participating in fighting wildfire in western Peloponnese

A 55-year-old man who was participating in a firefighting effort in the western Peloponnese has died.

It is understood that the man wanted to assist in battling a wildfire near the village of Alpochori in Ilia prefecture and that he may have choked on some food as he rushed to help.

He was transferred to Pyrgos hospital where, according to local media, he was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out to establish the cause of death.

An emergency 112 text was sent to villagers in nearby Myrtia at around 6.20 p.m. urging them to evacuate to Pyrgos.