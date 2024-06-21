ENVIRONMENT

Man dies after participating in fighting wildfire in western Peloponnese

Man dies after participating in fighting wildfire in western Peloponnese
File photo.

A 55-year-old man who was participating in a firefighting effort in the western Peloponnese has died.

It is understood that the man wanted to assist in battling a wildfire near the village of Alpochori in Ilia prefecture and that he may have choked on some food as he rushed to help.

He was transferred to Pyrgos hospital where, according to local media, he was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out to establish the cause of death. 

An emergency 112 text was sent to villagers in nearby Myrtia at around 6.20 p.m. urging them to evacuate to Pyrgos.

Fire Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
An agricultural fire spreads through settlements in southeast Turkey leaving at least 5 dead
ENVIRONMENT

An agricultural fire spreads through settlements in southeast Turkey leaving at least 5 dead

15 emergency alert messages issued already Friday as villages evacuated
ENVIRONMENT

15 emergency alert messages issued already Friday as villages evacuated

Fire tear Anavyssos threatens homes
ENVIRONMENT

Fire tear Anavyssos threatens homes

Fire breaks out near Megalopoli, triggering evacuations
ENVIRONMENT

Fire breaks out near Megalopoli, triggering evacuations

Fire in East Attica under partial control
ENVIRONMENT

Fire in East Attica under partial control

Islands buckling under increased waste burden
ENVIRONMENT

Islands buckling under increased waste burden