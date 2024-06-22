Anger as fireworks shot from private yacht spark forest fire in Hydra

Claims that fireworks shot from a private yacht sparked a fire in Hydra’s only pine forest on Friday night have caused widespread indignation.

The blaze, which has now been contained, broke out in a remote area of trees and vegetation with no road access on the south-eastern tip of the island, near Agios Nikoloas beach.

Three firefighters, five volunteers, a tender and a helicopter are still at the scene dealing with small flare ups.

Local officials have condemned the incident.

“We are indignant that some people so irresponsibly fired fireworks into a pine forest,” Hydra Mayor Giorgos Koukoudakis said, commenting on media reports on the incident.

The municipality will press charges against those who caused the fire when they are identified by the authorities, he added.

Koukoudakis said Hydriot officials were informed about the fire at 11.20 p.m. by colleagues in neighboring Spetses, who were able to see the fire in the remote area.

“We are at the peak of the tourist season so everyone needs to be responsible for their actions,” he told state broadcaster ERT.