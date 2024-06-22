Arrests expected over allegations yacht caused fire on Hydra

The luxury yacht allegedly involved in a fire that broke out on Friday in a remote spot on Hydra is now near Vouliagmeni marina, south of Athens, where, according to information, the authorities intend to make arrests.

It is understood that a captain of a nearby vessel boat who witnessed the incident has provided authorities with a statement.

Sources have told Kathimerini that the yacht in question was chartered by Kazakh nationals.

Earlier, fire service investigators requested from the port authorities the registration numbers and details of all the boats that were in the area on Friday night, as well as video material, as there are allegations that the fire was sparked by the setting off of fireworks by passengers on a boat.

The risk of fire on Hydra was categorized as being “very high” on Friday, meaning the use of fireworks was prohibited.