Wildfire breaks out on Andros

A wildfire broke out shortly after noon on the island of Andros in the Strapouries area and residents have been urged to evacuate the area.

A team of six firefighters with two tenders, assisted by two aircraft and two helicopters, are attending the scene.

The fire service said a fire that broke out earlier on Salamina is now partially under control.

A contingent of 22 firefighters with 8 vehicles are at the scene.

During the operation, two firefighters were slightly when a fire truck overturned and were transferred to a local health center.

