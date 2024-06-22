Thirteen suspects arrested over Hydra wildfire

Thirteen people were arrested on Saturday in connection to a wildfire that broke out in a forested area on the island of Hydra on Friday night.

The suspects, all Greek nationals, were passengers on a luxury yacht from where fireworks are believed to have been shot and caused the blaze. They will be brought before a prosecutor in Piraeus on Sunday morning, the fire service said in a press release.

After the incident, the yacht, identified as the Persefoni I, left Hydra and arrived at the marina of Agios Kosmas, in southern Athens, at 4.35 p.m. on Saturday. The suspects were detained shortly after.

The wildfire, which has now been contained, broke out in Bisti, a remote area with no road access on the south-eastern tip of the island.