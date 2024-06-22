Multiple fires continue to burn around Greece

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a blaze in the village of Prodromos, Achaia, on Saturday.[Giota Liotsari/AMNA]

As the night fell on Saturday, firefighters battled a large blaze on the island of Andros, southern Greece, and three more smaller fires in Rodopi, Evia and Lakonia, as the combination of high temperatures, dry conditions and strong winds continued to fan the flames.

More than 30 firefighters backed by two aircraft and five helicopters were battling a wildfire in Andros, away from tourist resorts, where four communities were evacuated as a precaution.

In Evia, 55 firefighters, three water bombers, and two helicopters were operating in Kontodespoti, where the lames burned mainly pine trees, while more units were expected to arrive. According to the local fire department, no residential areas were currently at risk.

In Rodopi, northern Greece, residents in the area of Askites were told by the authorities to be ready to evacuate, if necessary. The fire service has sent 30 firefighters, one group on foot, two planes and a helicopter in the area.

In the south,16 firefighters, four aircraft and a helicopter were engaged in a blaze in Laconia, near Kastro.

A large contingent of 180 firefighters remained in Ilia, although authorities said that there is no active front in the wildfire where a 55-year-old man died on Friday, after being injured.